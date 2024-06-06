Colonel Natalia Humeniuk demoted – Center for Strategic Communications

Colonel Natalia Humeniuk has been transferred to a lower position not related to "interaction with the media," reports the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In connection with the implementation of organizational measures, Colonel Natalia Humeniuk was appointed to the lower position of deputy head of the Communications Directorate of the Operational Command Pivden of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. Subsequently, Humeniuk was transferred to another position corresponding to her professional training. This activity is not related to interaction with the media," reads a post on the Facebook page.