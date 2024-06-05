Facts

Two people injured in enemy attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Wednesday, two men were injured as a result of the attacks, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"During the day, the aggressor forces mounted artillery attacks on the Nikopol district and launched ten kamikaze drone strikes. Nikopol, as well as Myrove and Pokrovsk communities were hit by attacks. Two men, 24 and 48, were injured. They will receive treatment at home," the official said on the Telegram channel.

A five-storied apartment building, more than 15 private houses, four outbuildings, a truck, a bus, several autos, an administrative building, a library, two shops, a canteen, a religious establishment, four constructions, a greenhouse, garages, gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged as a result of the attacks.

In addition, two cars caught fire, which was later extinguished by rescuers.

