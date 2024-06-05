Ukrainian citizens with other countries' passport primarily considered as citizens of Ukraine – State Border Guard Service

Even if citizens of Ukraine have a passport of another country, they are primarily considered exclusively as citizens of Ukraine, and the rights and duties of citizens of Ukraine apply to them, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said in a commentary to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

"The wording that is being circulated on various resources that Ukrainians with dual citizenship will now not be allowed out of the country is, to put it mildly, incorrect. I can note once again that dual citizenship is prohibited in Ukraine. Even if citizens of Ukraine have a passport of another country, they are primarily considered exclusively as citizens of Ukraine and are subject to the rights and duties of citizens of Ukraine," he said, adding that such norms were in force before.

"And, for example, at the border, border guards have repeatedly identified citizens of our country who pretended to be foreigners at passport control. Such citizens are always brought to justice as defined by law," the spokesperson said.

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that they should not be confused with citizens of Ukraine who permanently reside outside of Ukraine and who had in their documents the appropriate notes on registration of travel abroad for permanent residence and marks (stamp) on permanent consular registration at a foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine.

"Previously, such male Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 60 years also had the opportunity to travel outside of Ukraine during martial law. However, with changes in legislation, this opportunity is now restricted for them," he said.

Earlier, the United States Embassy in Ukraine said that from June 1, Ukraine banned men liable for military service with dual citizenship aged 18 to 60 years from traveling abroad.

"Effective June 1, Ukraine has eliminated a 'residence abroad' exception that previously allowed certain Ukrainian males aged 18 to 60 to depart the country. After this change, U.S.-Ukrainian dual citizens, including those who live in the United States, may no longer be able to depart the country," it said.

The diplomatic mission recalled that Ukrainian law does not recognize dual citizenship.

"U.S.-Ukrainian dual citizens are therefore treated solely as Ukrainian citizens while in Ukraine and are subject to the rights and obligations of Ukrainian citizens. Under Ukraine's martial law, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not permitted to leave the country," it said.

Previously, dual U.S.-Ukrainian citizens in this group could enter and then depart Ukraine if they had deregistered their Ukrainian residency and registered their U.S. residency.