Facts

16:51 05.06.2024

Official of Kyiv City State Administration, who organized scheme of extortion from road carriers notified of suspicion – prosecutor's office

3 min read
Official of Kyiv City State Administration, who organized scheme of extortion from road carriers notified of suspicion – prosecutor's office

For systematic extortion of money from carriers, the Deputy Head of the Department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) and the director of a transport enterprise have been notified of suspicion, and the possible involvement of the official's leadership in this scheme is being investigated, according to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Deputy Head of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KCSA and the head of a transport enterprise, who acted as an intermediary, have been notified of suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits by an official," the press release from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office stated on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, in 2024, the Deputy Head of the Department unilaterally initiated the termination of the contract for passenger transportation on one of the city bus routes. Following this, a temporary permit to operate on this route was given to a company whose director had connections with the official and offered to find a "compromise" through him.

As a "compromise," it was required to pay UAH 40,000 weekly for the right to transport passengers on the route. This meant that each bus had to pay KCSA officials UAH 800 per weekday and UAH 600 per weekend day. During the pretrial investigation, several instances of receiving unlawful benefits totaling UAH 280,000 were documented.

As clarified by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), in April 2024, the SBI was approached by the wife of a serviceman who was running her husband's transport business while he was serving. The enterprise serviced one of Kyiv's routes. The woman complained about systematic pressure from the official and threats to terminate the existing passenger transportation contract if she did not agree to "cooperate." Specifically, the company was required to transfer UAH 40,000 weekly to the official through a controlled firm for the right to operate on the route.

Law enforcement officers detained the intermediary entrepreneur immediately after receiving the next "installment" for the official. A series of searches have already been conducted, during which documents and equipment confirming the illegal activities were seized.

"The KCSA official and his accomplice are suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years," the statement said.

The SBI report also notes that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. "The possible involvement of the official's leadership in the criminal scheme is being investigated."

As reported, on Tuesday, June 4, the SBI conducted investigative actions in the official premises of the KCSA, during which, according to Deputy Head of the KCSA Kostiantyn Usov, phones, a Pc, and personal funds were seized.

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit, further defense cooperation

Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar, issues of returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia, bilateral cooperation on agenda

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

LATEST

Medical and social expert commission's head, members of establish disability authorized to perform govt functions – Supreme Court

Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

QR code to be fully available in Reserve+ on June 18, officials to also read it through application

Intl sanctions still have not affected majority of pro-Russian propagandists working in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories – study

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit, further defense cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister: We're introducing comprehensive approach to protecting rights of military personnel; there to be on-site inspections, well-functioning mechanism for responding to complaints

Two people injured in enemy attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

Ukraine, China hold political consultations in Beijing

China's participation in Global Peace Summit could make practical contribution to achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine – MFA

Rada ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Joint Cinematographic Production

AD
AD
AD
AD