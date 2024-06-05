Official of Kyiv City State Administration, who organized scheme of extortion from road carriers notified of suspicion – prosecutor's office

For systematic extortion of money from carriers, the Deputy Head of the Department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) and the director of a transport enterprise have been notified of suspicion, and the possible involvement of the official's leadership in this scheme is being investigated, according to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Deputy Head of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KCSA and the head of a transport enterprise, who acted as an intermediary, have been notified of suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits by an official," the press release from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office stated on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, in 2024, the Deputy Head of the Department unilaterally initiated the termination of the contract for passenger transportation on one of the city bus routes. Following this, a temporary permit to operate on this route was given to a company whose director had connections with the official and offered to find a "compromise" through him.

As a "compromise," it was required to pay UAH 40,000 weekly for the right to transport passengers on the route. This meant that each bus had to pay KCSA officials UAH 800 per weekday and UAH 600 per weekend day. During the pretrial investigation, several instances of receiving unlawful benefits totaling UAH 280,000 were documented.

As clarified by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), in April 2024, the SBI was approached by the wife of a serviceman who was running her husband's transport business while he was serving. The enterprise serviced one of Kyiv's routes. The woman complained about systematic pressure from the official and threats to terminate the existing passenger transportation contract if she did not agree to "cooperate." Specifically, the company was required to transfer UAH 40,000 weekly to the official through a controlled firm for the right to operate on the route.

Law enforcement officers detained the intermediary entrepreneur immediately after receiving the next "installment" for the official. A series of searches have already been conducted, during which documents and equipment confirming the illegal activities were seized.

"The KCSA official and his accomplice are suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years," the statement said.

The SBI report also notes that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. "The possible involvement of the official's leadership in the criminal scheme is being investigated."

As reported, on Tuesday, June 4, the SBI conducted investigative actions in the official premises of the KCSA, during which, according to Deputy Head of the KCSA Kostiantyn Usov, phones, a Pc, and personal funds were seized.