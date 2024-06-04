Facts

18:33 04.06.2024

In south, enemy accumulates small amount of forces, but this is still not resource that is capable of breaking through defense line – Pletenchuk

In the south of Ukraine, the enemy has accumulated a small number of forces, but this is still not a resource that is capable of breaking through the defense line, the situation remains under control, Head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

On the air of the telethon, Pletenchuk said the enemy had slightly reduced the number of assaults over the past two days, but "this does not mean that the general tendency towards escalation is somehow decreasing."

"At some point, the immediate units that take part become exhausted until fresher resources are brought in. The enemy, in principle, has accumulated a certain amount of forces, but this is still not the amount that is capable of breaking through the defense line. This is a small resource from the enemy. Mainly due to the fact that they completed the preparation of the 'hodgepodge,' where they herded everything from Russian mobs and prisoners, and ending, unfortunately, with those whom they forcefully drive from temporarily occupied territories into their so-called 'army," the Southern Defense Forces said.

Pletenchuk said the enemy is using all available weapons, including artillery and aviation, but is also suffering losses.

"Over the past 24 hours they have lost only ten guns. The year before the same ten units. Among the destroyed equipment there is also a rather rare example this is the 'Solntsepek' thermobaric rocket," Pletenchuk said.

The speaker said the situation was tense, but controlled, "the enemy did not receive any acquisitions."

