Biden says Russia's proposal to end war in Ukraine is not the best that Ukraine can hope for at this point

Russia's proposal to end war in Ukraine is not the best that Ukraine can hope for at this point, President of the United States Joseph Biden said in an interview with Time published on Tuesday, adding that the Russian military has been "decimated."

To the question whether Russia's proposal to end the war in Ukraine is the best that Ukraine can hope for at this point, he said: "No, it's not."

"And by the way, I don't know why you skip over all that's happened in the meantime. The Russian military has been decimated. You don’t write about that. It's been freaking decimated. Number one," Biden said.

Also, according to the U.S. President, NATO is considerably stronger than it was when he took office.

"Not only did I reestablish the fact that it was the strongest alliance in the history of the world, I was able to expand it," he said.

Biden also emphasized that "in the meantime, what we keep skipping over is what the consequence of the success of Russia in Ukraine would be."