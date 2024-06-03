Ministry of Digital Development launches website on e-Excise; solution to be implemented from Jan 2026

The Ministry of Digital Information has launched a website about e-Excise, the implementation of the digital solution itself is planned from January 2026.

"We launched a separate website where you can find out all the details about the project [e-Excise], what stage it is at, the overall road map, and also see the benefits for business, the state and society. There is all the information about the reform. The team is now completing work on the regulations for the implementation of e-Excise. We plan to launch the system in 2026," Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, in 2022, Ukraine lost more than UAH 27 billion due to non-payment of taxes from the sale of alcohol and tobacco. On the e-Excise website, losses from the shadow markets of these products in 2022 are estimated at UAH 29 billion.

The e-Excise project is a digital solution to combat the shadow market of tobacco and alcohol, which should replace the paper excise stamp with a DataMatrix code.

"The e-Excise project will help ensure control over products and make the tobacco and alcohol market transparent. It will also make it possible to monitor each unit of product at all stages of movement - from production or import to sale to the consumer," the ministry said.

According to the roadmap for the implementation of the project, published on the e-Excise website, from the third quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024, the formation and approval of technical requirements and the development of regulations for the functioning of the e-Excise system will take place. In addition, a competition is planned to find a system developer.

The launch in test mode with an unlimited number of participants is planned for March 2025, the official launch of the system will occur in January 2026. The test period with a reduction in fines to 10-30% will also last until the end of 2026.