14:10 03.06.2024

Clooney's Foundation for Justice seeks prosecution of Russian propagandists in Europe – Yermak

The Foundation of American actor George Clooney and his wife Amal For Justice is seeking criminal prosecution of Russian propagandists in Europe, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"This is very important. The McFaul-Yermak group has long been working with our partners to ensure that Russian propagandists, also guilty of inciting hatred and promoting the Russian war against Ukraine, are subject to sanctions," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, he previously discussed this topic with Amal Clooney, as well as the punishment for the Russians for kidnapping Ukrainian children.

"Now the lawyers of the Clooney Foundation want to bring to justice Russian propagandists who call for war against Ukraine and the genocide of Ukrainians. Many Russian propagandists still have real estate in Europe, which they promise to 'destroy,' like Ukraine. Propagandists are responsible for the genocide of Ukrainians. And they will be responsible," Yermak added.

