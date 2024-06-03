Chernev: Ukraine to try to change USA's position on inviting it to NATO during Washington Summit

Ukraine will try to change the United States' position on the issue of inviting it to NATO at the summit in Washington, Head of Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev (the Servant of the People faction) has said.

"Yes, so far, we cannot see any change in the position on the invitation from the United States, but we still have time and [...] we must fight to the end in order to try to change the position of the United States on the very issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO," he said on the national telethon on Monday.

The Member of Parliament emphasized that Ukraine is being helped in this matter by its "partner countries, neighboring countries, which are also trying to convince the United States that we need [...] a political invitation."

He stressed that such an invitation would be a signal "not only to Ukraine, but also to the Russian Federation: it will show that we are moving towards NATO and that the Russian Federation cannot influence the decision of the Alliance." According to Chernev, otherwise, this will mean "weakness, first of all, of the Alliance."

"We understand that we will not become [a member of the North Atlantic Alliance] until the end of the war, and there is very great opposition here regarding our accession before the end of the war," he said.

As reported, the 75th anniversary summit of NATO will take place in Washington on July 9-11.