13:11 03.06.2024

Rivne region to host evacuees from Donetsk region in June – Reintegration Ministry

Rivne region will host the evacuated population from Donetsk region in June of this year, Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine has said.

"Four evacuation trips to Rivne region are planned: June 3, 11, 19 and 27. [...] A representative of Rivne Regional Military Administration noted that the local places of temporary residence have around 270 free places for evacuees. In case if these places are not enough, the register of private housing will be used. Also, two premises have been equipped to accommodate family-type orphanages in the region," it said in a statement following a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.

The Reintegration Ministry appealed to UNICEF with a request to support the children who will be evacuated, as well as to establish communication with the regional military administration for this purpose.

