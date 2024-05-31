Facts

18:41 31.05.2024

Germany to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system, additional EUR 500 mln – Baerbock

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/abaerbock

Germany will provide Ukraine with another American-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and an assistance package in the amount of EUR 500 million, the German Foreign Ministry reported on the social network X with reference to the head of the department, Annalena Baerbock, on Friday.

"In NATO, we uphold the principle of 'one for all, all for one.' Putin's brutal aggression against Ukraine and his provocations at the EU's and NATO's external borders demand our unwavering unity. International law is unequivocal: states under attack do not only have the right to defend their territory but also the duty to protect their citizens. Our military support for Ukraine is in line with these principles," Baerbock said at a NATO meeting in Prague.

