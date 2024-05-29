Facts

18:54 29.05.2024

Blinken expecting steps at NATO summit to further bring Ukraine, Alliance closer

The July NATO summit will make it possible to take new steps to bring Ukraine closer to this alliance, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

He said at a press conference in Chisinau, speaking about the upcoming summit that one can expect very strong real steps towards further integration of Ukraine with NATO.

The leaders of the NATO countries will hold a summit in Washington from July 9 to July 11, 2024.

