Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

After the first minor successes during the offensive battles in Kharkiv region, the enemy was completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, the most intense and tough battles continue in Pokrovske and Kurakhovske directions, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

“I continue my work in the units of the Eastern Front. After the first minor successes during the offensive battles in Kharkiv region, the enemy was completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very high losses in the personnel of the assault units. Now the enemy is shifting reserves in different directions, trying to support active assault operations, but unsuccessfully,” Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the enemy also suffered significant losses in Lipetsk region, switched to active defense, conducts mining and fire damage to the positions of our troops.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pointed out that fighting continues in Kupyansk direction in the forest area north of the city.