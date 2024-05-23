110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

The defense forces shot down another enemy SU-25 on Thursday, according to the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko.

"Another minus two aircraft of the occupiers in our direction. The day before, our guys put an enemy Su-25 on an eternal parking lot in Donbas steppes. This is one time. And already today, the unstoppable anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th OMBr have sniped at another Su. These are two," the brigade's press service said on Facebook on Thursday.