Defeating Russia on battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe, along borders of Russia – Zelenskyy says at American Enterprise Institute World Forum

Defeating Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe and along borders of the Russian Federation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message to the participants of the American Enterprise Institute World Forum, which brought together U.S. senators, governors, and representatives of the U.S. expert community on March 10.

In his address, the head of state called Russia's actions in Ukraine a war of tyranny against freedom, based on hatred, the desire to erase Ukrainian identity, steal land, resources and culture.

"Ukraine will continue to defend itself in this battle ... Our invincibility and integrity, help from our friends, primarily the United States, which is the global leader in the defense of freedom, are a guarantee that evil cannot win this battle," Zelenskyy said.

He urged to speak frankly about the fact that the Kremlin does not recognize borders and never wanted to stop, conquering only Ukraine.

"The states of Europe, the peoples in Asia are the same targets for Russia as Ukraine," the president said, emphasizing that "every Ukrainian life given for freedom is the saved life of its neighbors: Poles, Lithuanians, and other free European peoples."

"Therefore, it is reasonable to defeat Russia now. Liberate Ukraine. Guarantee the security of Europe. Save from this Russian genocidal evil any other people that could be threatened by evil. Defeating Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe and along Russian borders," he said.

The president also noted that "all the assistance provided by Ukraine's partners is an investment in global peace, in a real security architecture for freedom."

"The world will become safer when tyranny thunders and when other potential aggressors see the full power of freedom. Our heroic warriors have already made it so that the Russian army literally ceases to be a global threat right before our eyes. We must complete this work. Freedom must win," Zelenskyy said, thanking the United States for providing assistance to Ukraine and supporting anti-Russian sanctions.