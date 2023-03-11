Facts

15:11 11.03.2023

Defeating Russia on battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe, along borders of Russia – Zelenskyy says at American Enterprise Institute World Forum

2 min read
Defeating Russia on battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe, along borders of Russia – Zelenskyy says at American Enterprise Institute World Forum

Defeating Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe and along borders of the Russian Federation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message to the participants of the American Enterprise Institute World Forum, which brought together U.S. senators, governors, and representatives of the U.S. expert community on March 10.

In his address, the head of state called Russia's actions in Ukraine a war of tyranny against freedom, based on hatred, the desire to erase Ukrainian identity, steal land, resources and culture.

"Ukraine will continue to defend itself in this battle ... Our invincibility and integrity, help from our friends, primarily the United States, which is the global leader in the defense of freedom, are a guarantee that evil cannot win this battle," Zelenskyy said.

He urged to speak frankly about the fact that the Kremlin does not recognize borders and never wanted to stop, conquering only Ukraine.

"The states of Europe, the peoples in Asia are the same targets for Russia as Ukraine," the president said, emphasizing that "every Ukrainian life given for freedom is the saved life of its neighbors: Poles, Lithuanians, and other free European peoples."

"Therefore, it is reasonable to defeat Russia now. Liberate Ukraine. Guarantee the security of Europe. Save from this Russian genocidal evil any other people that could be threatened by evil. Defeating Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine means not fighting anywhere else in Europe and along Russian borders," he said.

The president also noted that "all the assistance provided by Ukraine's partners is an investment in global peace, in a real security architecture for freedom."

"The world will become safer when tyranny thunders and when other potential aggressors see the full power of freedom. Our heroic warriors have already made it so that the Russian army literally ceases to be a global threat right before our eyes. We must complete this work. Freedom must win," Zelenskyy said, thanking the United States for providing assistance to Ukraine and supporting anti-Russian sanctions.

Tags: #russia #defeat

MORE ABOUT

20:58 09.03.2023
Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

19:29 09.03.2023
Russian UAV shot down near Bakhmut - Border Guard Service

Russian UAV shot down near Bakhmut - Border Guard Service

18:28 09.03.2023
Orban announces possible revision of Hungary's relations with Russia in coming years

Orban announces possible revision of Hungary's relations with Russia in coming years

21:15 08.03.2023
Defense Forces carry out 11 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their command post

Defense Forces carry out 11 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their command post

19:37 08.03.2023
Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

21:06 07.03.2023
Preparatory work underway in Russia for Minsk-3 – Danilov

Preparatory work underway in Russia for Minsk-3 – Danilov

20:07 07.03.2023
Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

20:38 06.03.2023
Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

21:10 03.03.2023
Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

21:07 03.03.2023
Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers shell Zaporizhia, fire breaks out in one of districts

Syrsky continues to work in Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

AFU destroy 1,010 occupiers, ten enemy tanks in past 24 hours

Eastern part of Bakhmut taken by occupiers open for shelling by Ukrainian defense forces – UK intelligence

LATEST

Russian occupiers shell Zaporizhia, fire breaks out in one of districts

Some 28,000 people apply for membership in Offensive Guard

Italian govt to hold conference on Ukraine recovery with participation of businesses – MFA

Norway to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems

URCS hygiene centers in several regions popular among population

Syrsky continues to work in Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Parimatch denies presence of reasons for sanctions, claims pressure by SBU employees

Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

AFU destroy 1,010 occupiers, ten enemy tanks in past 24 hours

Eastern part of Bakhmut taken by occupiers open for shelling by Ukrainian defense forces – UK intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD