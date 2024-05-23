Invaders fire at Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, local resident killed

A resident of the village of Mala Tokmachka, Polohy district, Zaporizhia region, died in the courtyard of his own house as a result of artillery shelling from the Russian occupiers, head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said.

"A 74-year-old man died due to enemy shelling of Zaporizhia region. The Russians attacked Mala Tokmachka with artillery. They killed an elderly man who was in the yard. The blast wave and debris destroyed the house and buildings nearby," Fedorov wrote on Telegram on Thursday.