Facts

18:27 20.05.2024

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

One civilian man was killed and another one was wounded as a result of an enemy artillery attack on the residential districts of Kherson, Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

On May 20, at 10:40, the occupiers inflicted an artillery strike on one of the residential districts of Kherson, it said on the Telegram channel. Shells hit the territory of a civilian infrastructure facility, as a result of which one man was killed and another one was wounded.

A pre-trial investigation was launched on the violation of laws and customs of war combined with the murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) under the procedural guidance of Kherson District Prosecutor's Office.

