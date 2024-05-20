Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

The largest mobile operator Kyivstar begins testing radio frequencies in the 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities from July 20 - subscribers will have access to the high-speed 4G mobile Internet and best connection quality.

"Starting July 20, 2024, Kyivstar will test radio frequencies in the 2,100 MHz spectrum in the cities of Bila Tserkva, Ternopil, Zdolbuniv, Nizhyn, Cherkasy, and Korosten," the Kyivstar press service reported on Monday.

It is indicated that as part of testing, Kyivstar subscribers will continue to make calls, send SMS and use other mobile services without changes, however, instead of outdated 3G technology, the high-speed 4G mobile Internet will become available to users.

"Thanks to this, Kyivstar subscribers in six cities will experience a significant improvement in connection quality, and the speed of mobile Internet will increase up to 10 times," the Kyivstar press service assured.

Subscribers whose SIM cards do not support 4G are offered to replace it with USIM at no additional cost while maintaining the phone number.