Facts

17:48 20.05.2024

Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

1 min read
Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

The largest mobile operator Kyivstar begins testing radio frequencies in the 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities from July 20 - subscribers will have access to the high-speed 4G mobile Internet and best connection quality.

"Starting July 20, 2024, Kyivstar will test radio frequencies in the 2,100 MHz spectrum in the cities of Bila Tserkva, Ternopil, Zdolbuniv, Nizhyn, Cherkasy, and Korosten," the Kyivstar press service reported on Monday.

It is indicated that as part of testing, Kyivstar subscribers will continue to make calls, send SMS and use other mobile services without changes, however, instead of outdated 3G technology, the high-speed 4G mobile Internet will become available to users.

"Thanks to this, Kyivstar subscribers in six cities will experience a significant improvement in connection quality, and the speed of mobile Internet will increase up to 10 times," the Kyivstar press service assured.

Subscribers whose SIM cards do not support 4G are offered to replace it with USIM at no additional cost while maintaining the phone number.

Tags: #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

18:38 20.05.2024
Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

18:12 20.05.2024
Cyberattack in late 2023 destructs 70% of Kyivstar's virtual infrastructure

Cyberattack in late 2023 destructs 70% of Kyivstar's virtual infrastructure

12:54 20.05.2024
Kyivstar initiates changes for some tariffs

Kyivstar initiates changes for some tariffs

20:13 17.05.2024
Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

18:29 17.05.2024
Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

14:55 16.05.2024
Kyivstar cuts its income by 14.1% in Q1 2024 due to implementation of large-scale loyalty program after cyber attack

Kyivstar cuts its income by 14.1% in Q1 2024 due to implementation of large-scale loyalty program after cyber attack

13:08 19.04.2024
Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

18:27 10.04.2024
Kyivstar will provide access to OneWeb satellite Internet in Ukraine

Kyivstar will provide access to OneWeb satellite Internet in Ukraine

12:11 04.04.2024
Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

20:30 16.02.2024
Kyivstar to invest UAH 50-70 mln in energy independence of fixed-line Internet in 2024

Kyivstar to invest UAH 50-70 mln in energy independence of fixed-line Internet in 2024

AD

HOT NEWS

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

No need to dismantle Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kyiv if city, community completely rethink its meaning – Drobovych

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

LATEST

War to end with talks for which Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared – Lytvynenko

Ministry of Strategic Industries expands criteria for booking defense industry workers

Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

Defense Ministry approves new human capital policy for defense forces

Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

No need to dismantle Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kyiv if city, community completely rethink its meaning – Drobovych

AD
AD
AD
AD