17:03 20.05.2024

Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

The Russian forces' new offensive in Kharkiv region underscores the importance of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group which is meeting at a "moment of challenge" since the Kremlin's forces will try to make further advances and carve out a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III has said.

"We're meeting at a moment of challenge. Putin's invaders have launched another offensive onto sovereign Ukrainian territory. And the Kremlin's forces will try to make further advances in the weeks ahead — and try to carve out a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border. This is a hard, dangerous fight. But Ukraine's defenders are showing extraordinary courage and skill. And they're putting the capabilities that this Contact Group has provided to good use. Putin's new offensive in Kharkiv just underscores the importance of this Contact Group," he said online in the opening remarks at the 22nd Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Monday.

He assured that the allies are standing up for Ukraine again today and getting Ukraine the support that it needs, adding that the United States "remains determined to do our part."

Austin also noted that thanks to the passage of the supplemental by the Congress, the United States will continue to approve "substantial" security assistance packages for Ukraine that "will make a real difference in this fight."

"And you'll see a steady flow of U.S. assistance to Ukraine week after week. President Biden announced an additional package worth $400 million earlier this month. And that will help Ukraine defend Kharkiv and other frontline areas under renewed Russian threat. We've already delivered many of Ukraine's top-priority requirements and much more assistance is on the way," he said.

The Pentagon Chief also stressed that fellow Contact Group members continue to step up to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs.

"Together, we have now committed more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Putin's full-scale invasion in February 2022," Austin said.

He also noted that air defense will be high on the meeting agenda today.

"And I'll be urging all of our valued allies and partners to reassess their ability to get Ukraine the air-defense capabilities that it so urgently needs," he said.

The Secretary of Defense also said that he was looking forward to hearing updates today from the maritime coalition and the integrated air and missile-defense coalition.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the weeks and months ahead will be crucial. So we'll continue to act with resolve. Ukraine's survival and success are central to Ukrainian security, European security, global security — and American security," he said.

