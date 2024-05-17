Facts

12:44 17.05.2024

Zelenskyy says that Ukraine's use of Western weapons on Russian territory would be defense, not offensive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he sees no reason to ban the use of Western weapons for military purposes on Russian territory that harm Ukraine; their use would be protection for Ukrainians, not an offensive against the Russian Federation.

"I don't think there should be any prohibitions [from the partners], because this is not about the offensive of the Ukrainian army using Western weapons on the territory of Russia. This is protection," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Thursday, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

This, he said, "is just like the preventive sanctions that we all talked about before the full-scale invasion. It's the same thing. This is a warning."

"And moreover, they [in Russia] have the same gray area there [in Belgorod region]. They have evictions of people there and so on. They also have almost no civilians on the border, on their part. For obvious reasons," the President said.

As reported, one of the main problems for the frontline regions of Ukraine is the use of guided bombs by Russia.

