Facts

17:29 15.05.2024

Liechtenstein to attend Peace Summit, supports creation of Register of Damage, Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Daniel Risch confirmed his attendance of the forthcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I spoke with Liechtenstein's Prime Minister, Daniel Risch, and thanked him for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit, as well as his active contribution to restoring justice in Ukraine," the head of state said on X Social Network on Wednesday.

According to Zelenskyy, Liechtenstein, which currently chairs the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers, has supported the establishment of the Register of Damage, the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, and all EU sanctions packages.

"We must continue this work and jointly find a solution for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit," he said.

Tags: #peace_summit

