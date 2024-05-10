Enemy tries to break through Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region under cover of armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

In Volchansk direction of Kharkiv region, at about 5 a.m. on Friday, an attempt was made by the enemy to break through the Ukrainian defense line under the cover of armored vehicles, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"During these days, the enemy carried out airstrikes using guided aerial bombs (UAB) in Vovchansk direction. Since the beginning of the night, the Russian occupiers have increased the fiery pressure on the front line of our defense with the support of artillery. At about 5 a.m., an attempt was made by the enemy to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles," the Ministry of Defense said on the Telegram channel.

The ministry indicated that as of now these attacks have been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity continues.

Reserve units are aimed at strengthening the defense in this sector of the front. The armed forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy's offensive.