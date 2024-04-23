Govt dismisses Polovenko as Dpty Defense Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Vitaliy Polovenko as Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said this on the Telegram channel following a government meeting.

As reported, the government appointed Polovenko as Deputy Defense Minister on December 1, 2023. From 2019, he headed the rear logistic department of the National Defense University of Ukraine. Polovenko is a combatant.