Facts

19:05 23.04.2024

Govt dismisses Polovenko as Dpty Defense Minister

1 min read
Govt dismisses Polovenko as Dpty Defense Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Vitaliy Polovenko as Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said this on the Telegram channel following a government meeting.

As reported, the government appointed Polovenko as Deputy Defense Minister on December 1, 2023. From 2019, he headed the rear logistic department of the National Defense University of Ukraine. Polovenko is a combatant.

AD

HOT NEWS

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

Danish govt to allocate another EUR 380 mln for restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure, construction of wind farms – minister

LATEST

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Rada doesn't consider bill on use of English language on Tuesday due to resonance of dubbing norm

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Shmyhal: Govt allocates over UAH 8 bln for construction of fortifications

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

Danish govt to allocate another EUR 380 mln for restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure, construction of wind farms – minister

Verkhovna Rada to improve military registration procedure during martial law

Zelenskyy counting on Denmark's help in finding additional air defense systems for Mykolaiv region

Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

AD
AD
AD
AD