13:08 19.04.2024

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

The largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar has appointed Olesya Olenytska director of corporate relations, the operator's press service reported on Friday.

The scope of her activities will include the entire range of internal and external corporate communications, relations with the media, as well as the direction of corporate social responsibility, the statement says.

Olenytska has experience in retail, the tobacco industry, the public sector and journalism. She started her career in the media, worked in the press service of the Administration of the President of Ukraine and as press secretary of the deputy group in the Verkhovna Rada. She has the rank of a civil servant, the message states.

For about 10 years, Olenytska worked at Philip Morris Ukraine, where she worked her way up from a specialist to the head of the communications and charity department. In 2014, she headed the corporate communications and social responsibility department of the German retailer METRO Ukraine and became director of Government Relations and Public Affairs.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Olenytska worked at METRO Ukraine for 10 years and 3 months, and for the last six months, she was the director of GR and Public Affairs of the Avrora multimarket chain.

“Speed, stability, energy independence of telecom networks, together with data protection, are the main challenges of the industry during war. At the same time, communications in times of permanent crisis become extremely important. This is not only about information and technology. It is about people. After all, people are the basis of every business,” Olenytska is quoted as saying in the message.

The director of corporate relations at Kyivstar said that among the main tasks of the team under her leadership is not only to ensure effective reputation management, but also to unite people around common values, inspire new achievements, provide emotional support, and involve the community in projects to help society and Ukraine.

"Kyivstar is not only a successful and responsible business, but also part of a critical infrastructure that provides vital communications to millions of Ukrainians at the front and in the rear, implements large-scale projects in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is a major taxpayer and a significant investor in the Ukrainian economy," Olenytska emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that the director of corporate relations, Anna Zakharash, resigned from Kyivstar. She worked in the position for 7.5 years.

