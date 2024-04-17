Prosecutor General: Thirteen people killed, 61 injured due to Russian missile strike on civilian facilities in Chernihiv

As a result of the rocket attack on the center of Chernihiv on Wednesday morning, 13 people were killed, 61 more, including two children, were injured, and the rescue operation continues, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

"A new insidious crime of the terrorist state. Russia attacked Chernihiv this morning. A missile strike on civilian targets almost in the center of the city," the Prosecutor General's Office quoted the Prosecutor General as saying on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He clarified that as of 12:30, 13 deaths were already known. "Sixty-one people were injured, including two children. The rescue operation continues," Kostin said.

According to him, prosecutors and law enforcement officers are already documenting the consequences of this war crime on the spot. Criminal proceedings have been launched.