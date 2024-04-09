Facts

20:47 09.04.2024

Okhmatdyt hospital to be included in Medical Guarantee Program from 2025

The National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt will begin operating as part of the Medical Guarantee Program from January 1, 2025, according to the website of the Ministry of Health.

From July 1, 2024, according to plans, the clinic will change its status to a non-profit state-owned enterprise.

Since 2024, Okhmatdyt has already been contracted by the National Health Service of Ukraine for organ transplantation and bone marrow transplantation packages worth UAH 168 million.

Okhmatdyt is a multidisciplinary diagnostic and treatment medical institution, the largest children's hospital in Ukraine. Every year, the clinic performs more than 10,000 operations and provides consultations to more than 270,000 children.

