Auditors from NATO member states join newly created Defense Ministry’s Audit Committee

For the first time in the history of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a new coordinating advisory body for the Internal Audit Department has been created - the Audit Committee.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the order on the creation of the body was signed by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The Committee is one of the components of the new model of financial control reform in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The committee consists of certified internal auditors from NATO member States and Ukraine with many years of experience in providing internal audit services.

The Audit Committee is established to consult and consider issues related to the implementation of internal audit activities, prepare recommendations for improving its work in the Ministry of Defense, and maintain high public confidence in the Ministry as a state institution. It will strengthen the internal audit function, and at the same time will be the body that will develop its functionality.

The Audit Committee of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine includes: Francois Gautier - Head of the External Oversight Service at NATO Headquarters (Brussels); Joseph Ingignoli - Analyst/evaluator of oversight programs at the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense; John Chesshire - Head of the internal audit company JC Audit Training Ltd (Oxford), member of the International Institute of internal auditors; Manfred van Kesteren - international expert on state internal financial control within the framework of the EU4PFM program in Ukraine; Ruslana Rudnytska is a Ukrainian expert on national and international projects under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the Accounting Chamber.

The Audit Committee also includes Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhir and Secretary of State of the Ministry of Defense Liudmyla Darahan.