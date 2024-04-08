Facts

15:07 08.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv reliably protected

Kharkiv is currently protected and is not in danger, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview shown on Saturday on the telethon.

"Kharkiv is protected today. Not from the point of view of the sky. As for defensive lines, in relation to our army, today Kharkiv is not in danger," he said.

"Today we defend Kharkiv region with absolute confidence," he said, noting that Russians are spreading fake news as part of a disinformation policy.

Zelenskyy also noted that "so far we do not see any plans or threats from Belarus today."

