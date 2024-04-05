Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

The death toll from the missile attack in Zaporizhia has increased to four people, more than 20 people have been injured, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Now everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

As previously reported, on Friday, April 5, the occupiers launched five missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia in two hours. Earlier, it was known about three dead and 19 injured.