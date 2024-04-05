Facts

20:54 05.04.2024

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

1 min read
Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

The death toll from the missile attack in Zaporizhia has increased to four people, more than 20 people have been injured, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Now everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

As previously reported, on Friday, April 5, the occupiers launched five missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia in two hours. Earlier, it was known about three dead and 19 injured.

Tags: #zaporizhia #attack #victims

MORE ABOUT

20:07 05.04.2024
Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

19:23 05.04.2024
Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

17:43 05.04.2024
Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

17:20 05.04.2024
Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

10:52 29.03.2024
Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

11:58 23.03.2024
Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

16:41 22.03.2024
Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

10:58 22.03.2024
State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

09:59 22.03.2024
Six people injured, three missing due to Russian shelling in Zaporizhia – Interior Ministry

Six people injured, three missing due to Russian shelling in Zaporizhia – Interior Ministry

20:13 21.03.2024
Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source

LATEST

All three Baltic countries firmly support direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question in developing approaches – Shmyhal

Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Zelenskyy appoints V. Hordiychuk as dpty commander of National Guard – decree

Zelenskyy presents awards for second anniversary of region’s liberation in Chernihiv region

Income of top ten companies in agricultural sector increases by 35% in 2023 – Opendatabot index

Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

AD
AD
AD
AD