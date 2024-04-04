Three injured as result of night attack on Kharkiv in serious condition – Synehubov

As of Thursday morning, the majority of those injured as a result of the night enemy attack with Shahed strike drones on Kharkiv are in serious or moderate condition.

"Four people died. Twelve received varying degrees of injuries: three in serious condition, five in moderate condition, others in mild condition," head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram channel.

He also clarified that at night the Zmiyivska thermal power plant came under enemy fire. Work is now underway to eliminate the consequences of the hit. In Lozova, a UAV hit an enterprise building and five cars were on fire. There were no casualties.

In addition, the day before, the invaders launched an X-59MK-1 missile attack on Merefa. A hit was recorded in the industrial building of the enterprise. Some 12 houses were damaged. A 65-year-old civilian was injured and suffered an acute stress reaction without hospitalization. A 55-year-old civilian suffered blast injury. As a result of enemy shelling of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, a private house and car were damaged. A 69-year-old man was injured.

In Borova, a bank building was damaged by enemy shelling; in Vovchansk, a residential building was damaged as a result of an airstrike. No casualties were recorded.