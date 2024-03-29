Facts

17:44 29.03.2024

World Monuments Fund implements around 20 projects to protect Ukraine's architectural heritage

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has implemented almost around 20 projects aimed at the preservation of Ukraine's architectural heritage affected by the war, WMF's Project Manager in Ukraine Kateryna Goncharova told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The World Monuments Fund launched active work in Ukraine when the full-scale invasion started. The fund's priority is the work with architectural landmarks and immovable cultural heritage affected by hostilities. We have implemented almost 20 projects in Ukraine," she said.

The projects include the restoration of the dome construction of the Teacher's House in Kyiv, Kharkiv Korolenko State Scientific Library, the Khanenko Museim in Kyiv, the Local History Museum in Okhtyrka, and the Museum of Western and Eastern Art in Odesa.

In addition to the first priority emergency works at the landmarks, there are also projects of digitalization of the collection of the historical architectural drawings and assessment of damage caused to cultural heritage.

