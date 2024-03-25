Facts

09:41 25.03.2024

Russians lose almost 640 people over day

The defense forces liquidated 640 invaders, 11 tanks, 25 armored vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 29 UAVs, as well as 54 units of cars and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to March 25, 2024 approximately amounted to about 437,390 (640 more) personnel, tanks - 6,887 (11 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 13,183 (25 more) units, artillery systems - 10,877 (22 more) units, MLRS - 1,018 units, air defense systems - 726 (three more) units, aircraft - 347 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 8,539 (29 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,010 (18 more), ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,454 (47 more) units, and special equipment - 1,785 (seven more) units," the message said.

 

