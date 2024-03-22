Facts

22:23 22.03.2024

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhya increased to 29 people - State Emergency Situations Service

In Zaporizhzhya, 29 people have been injured as a result of missile strikes, the State Emergency Situations Service (SES) said Friday evening.

"Zaporozhye. The number of injured as a result of missile strikes rf increased to 29 people (including 2 children)", - said in the message of the state emergency service in Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that in Zaporozhye completed search and rescue operations at the sites of liquidation of the consequences of missile strikes - as a result of the attack suffered 25 people, three more died, among the dead - an eight-year-old child.

