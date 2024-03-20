Facts

18:50 20.03.2024

Ukraine plan for Q2 2024 law on BES, strategy for thermal modernization of buildings, national energy and climate plan - Ukraine Facility

Ukraine plan for Q2 2024 law on BES, strategy for thermal modernization of buildings, national energy and climate plan - Ukraine Facility

The plan for the Ukraine Facility includes nine indicators for implementation in the second quarter of this year, including the entry into force of the law on rebooting the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), the approval of the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan and the adoption of the Strategy for Thermal Modernization of Buildings for the period up to 2050 and the Action Plan for its implementation.

According to the document approved by the government on March 18, submitted to the European Commission and published by the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday, other indicators for this period include the approval of the digitalization plan of the State Customs Service, the Budget Declaration for 2025-2027 and the Action Plan for the implementation of the Roadmap for reforming public investment management. The Ministry of Finance is responsible for all these measures.

Finally, the three remaining indicators for the second quarter include the appointment of the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention at the end of February, the law on corporate governance of state-owned companies signed by the president in early March, and the entry into force of the National Mine Action Strategy until 2033, the draft of which was approved in February by the National Mine Action Authority and is awaiting approval by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

