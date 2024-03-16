Industrial building damaged as Russia inflicts missile strike on Slovyansk – local authorities

Russia inflicted a missile strike on Slovyansk, Donetsk region, on Friday night, causing damage to an industrial building, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"The Kramatorsk district. Last night, the Russian forces inflicted a missile strike on Slovyansk – an industrial building and three trucks were damaged. Predtechyne in the Kostiantynivka community, Torske and Zarichne in the Lyman community were shelled," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As a result of enemy shelling, one person was injured in Krasnohorivka, Maryinka community. Also, a house was damaged in Pivnichne, Toretsk community, nine houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community, four houses and a non-residential building were damaged in Siversk.

In the Kurakhove community, the occupiers shelled the vicinity of Hostre and Kurakhove.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled settlements in Donetsk region 18 times. Some 1,171 people, including 198 children, were evacuated from the front line.