Slovyansk partially blacked out, residential district damaged amid enemy shelling – mayor

Last night the Russian occupation forces shelled the town of Slovyansk in Donetsk region, a residential area was damaged, the town was partially blacked out, Head of Slovyansk Town Military and Civil Administration Vadym Liakh has said.

"The morning on June 27 in Slovyansk is not good again. A residential area was damaged as a result of night shelling. The houses, power lines… Part of the town is blacked out again. Once again I am call for evacuation!" he said on Facebook.