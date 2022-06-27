Facts

11:09 27.06.2022

Slovyansk partially blacked out, residential district damaged amid enemy shelling – mayor

1 min read

Last night the Russian occupation forces shelled the town of Slovyansk in Donetsk region, a residential area was damaged, the town was partially blacked out, Head of Slovyansk Town Military and Civil Administration Vadym Liakh has said.

"The morning on June 27 in Slovyansk is not good again. A residential area was damaged as a result of night shelling. The houses, power lines… Part of the town is blacked out again. Once again I am call for evacuation!" he said on Facebook.

 

Tags: #slovyansk

MORE ABOUT

11:31 29.04.2016
Hollywood actor Orlando Blum visits local school in Slovyansk

Hollywood actor Orlando Blum visits local school in Slovyansk

13:31 10.06.2014
Two children die from fragmentation wounds in Sloviansk - Donetsk region administration

Two children die from fragmentation wounds in Sloviansk - Donetsk region administration

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

LATEST

Sandu: We are doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing threat to Ukraine and Moldova

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine to include complete transition to equipment, weapons of AFU according to NATO standards – Stoltenberg

Zelensky urges G7 to join work on Ukraine's security guarantees – press service

Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

AD
AD
AD
AD