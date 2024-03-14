Facts

19:24 14.03.2024

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

2 min read
Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

At the moment, one case of the Russian Armed Forces using a North Korean KN-23 missile to shell Kharkiv has been officially confirmed, but there is reason to believe that Russian troops used such missiles to strike the region at least twice more, said Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor's office.

"Now in our region, one case of the use by the Russian Federation of the North Korean KN-23 missile, it is called Hwasong-11, has been officially recorded. We have received relevant conclusions from both national and international experts confirming that on January 2 of this year, this North Korean missile hit apartment building No. 1 on Independence Avenue ... We are now awaiting the results of the forensic military examination, after which we will be able to say that there are more such cases," Filchakov said at a briefing on Thursday.

He demonstrated one of the rocket fragments that the Russian Armed Forces used on February 7 in the attack on Slobodsky district of Kharkiv. "You can see there is a marking here. ‘February 11’ is the name of the North Korean military plant that produces these missiles," Filchakov said.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 50 cases of the use of North Korean missiles have been recorded in six regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv region.

Tags: #kharkiv #korea #missiles

MORE ABOUT

15:26 14.03.2024
There’re hits in Kharkiv suburb

There’re hits in Kharkiv suburb

09:26 14.03.2024
Morning enemy strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 missile – local authorities

Morning enemy strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 missile – local authorities

19:46 01.03.2024
Zelenskyy thanks PM of the Netherlands for his visit to Kharkiv

Zelenskyy thanks PM of the Netherlands for his visit to Kharkiv

19:07 01.03.2024
Kharkiv not yet protected enough for me to advise people return there – Zelenskyy

Kharkiv not yet protected enough for me to advise people return there – Zelenskyy

19:04 01.03.2024
Kharkiv not yet protected enough for me to advise people return there – Zelenskyy

Kharkiv not yet protected enough for me to advise people return there – Zelenskyy

18:48 01.03.2024
Zelenskyy about Kharkiv defense: Russian army must be pushed back enough, otherwise it'll be hard to protect city

Zelenskyy about Kharkiv defense: Russian army must be pushed back enough, otherwise it'll be hard to protect city

09:36 27.02.2024
Macron announces creation of coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

Macron announces creation of coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

19:25 16.02.2024
Kostin about comprehensive forensic examinations on North Korean missiles: We're collecting evidence, want to conduct them asap

Kostin about comprehensive forensic examinations on North Korean missiles: We're collecting evidence, want to conduct them asap

09:54 15.02.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 13 out of 26 missiles at night – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 13 out of 26 missiles at night – AFU Air Force

19:12 14.02.2024
As result of attack on Velyky Burluk, two civilians killed

As result of attack on Velyky Burluk, two civilians killed

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Death toll of Vinnytsia drone night attack grows to two – region’s head

Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

Zelenskyy approves ARMA emblem and flag – decree

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD