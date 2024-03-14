Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

At the moment, one case of the Russian Armed Forces using a North Korean KN-23 missile to shell Kharkiv has been officially confirmed, but there is reason to believe that Russian troops used such missiles to strike the region at least twice more, said Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor's office.

"Now in our region, one case of the use by the Russian Federation of the North Korean KN-23 missile, it is called Hwasong-11, has been officially recorded. We have received relevant conclusions from both national and international experts confirming that on January 2 of this year, this North Korean missile hit apartment building No. 1 on Independence Avenue ... We are now awaiting the results of the forensic military examination, after which we will be able to say that there are more such cases," Filchakov said at a briefing on Thursday.

He demonstrated one of the rocket fragments that the Russian Armed Forces used on February 7 in the attack on Slobodsky district of Kharkiv. "You can see there is a marking here. ‘February 11’ is the name of the North Korean military plant that produces these missiles," Filchakov said.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 50 cases of the use of North Korean missiles have been recorded in six regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv region.