Ukraine, UK signs security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have signed a security agreement in Kyiv on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The term of the agreement is ten years.

"The history of Europe has changed. This is not just a declaration. This is the reality that will come as a result of the UK's security guarantees. If such a level of guarantees had been achieved after 1991, then Russian aggression would simply not exist," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian president, "the guarantees will remain in effect until we join NATO. We agreed with the UK on security in all areas – on the ground, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace. The agreement contains details about weapons. Clearly – about the state border, justly – about sanctions, reliably – about restoration after hostilities."

In turn, Sunak said that the agreement will ensure quick supplies of weapons. The UK will also force Russia to pay the economic price of such aggression, the prime minister said. He also expressed hope that other countries would join the document and provide Ukraine with more guarantees for the present as well as future years.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said on Facebook that the document agrees upon "an emergency coordination procedure in the event of an upcoming armed attack – response within 24 hours! Based on the results of such emergency consultations, Ukraine will be provided with immediate and permanent security assistance, modern military equipment in all necessary fields, as well as economic assistance."

"We obtained a simple and important formula: a 100-year partnership + 10 years of the Agreement + GBP 2.5 billion of support = a new level of strategic relations with the UK," he said.

"I would like to note that the security guarantees are bilateral. According to the Agreement, we will ensure that Ukraine's military capabilities are at such a level that in the event of external military aggression against the United Kingdom, Ukraine is able to provide it with effective military assistance," Zhovkva said.