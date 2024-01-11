Facts

20:49 11.01.2024

NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

2 min read
NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) exposed the scheme of United Energy LLC taking over the electricity of Ukrenergo and laundering the funds received from its sale, because of which the damage to Ukrenergo exceeded UAH 716 million.

As the NABU described the situation on Telegram, in March 2022, United Energy purchased electricity from Ukrenergo for more than UAH 716 million. Subsequently, the electricity was sold to real market participants, and the proceeds were transferred to the accounts of a controlled foreign company. The NABU claims that Ukrenergo never received money for the supplied electricity, and the company was also refused to repay the debt by the guarantor bank.

“Currently, suspicion has been reported to four persons: the organizer of the scheme, the director of the Ukrenergo department, the head of the board of a commercial bank and the director of a private company,” the report says.

The NABU also added that funds in the amount of more than UAH 700 million on the accounts of companies involved in the scheme were seized.

At the same time, the bureau draws attention to the fact that, despite the existing debt of United Energy to Ukrenergo, the head of its relevant department did not stop the sale of electricity, and the decision to issue a guarantee was made by the head of the bank’s board alone and in violation of the procedure.

As Ukrenergo clarified for the Energy Reform online portal, the matter concerns a former employee of the company who has not worked for it for more than a year.

Tags: #energy #damage

MORE ABOUT

18:20 10.01.2024
Cherkasyoblenergo to implement pilot project to use RES generation for thermal energy

Cherkasyoblenergo to implement pilot project to use RES generation for thermal energy

17:23 10.01.2024
New consumption high recorded in energy system, public and business must save energy - Ukrenergo

New consumption high recorded in energy system, public and business must save energy - Ukrenergo

17:16 09.01.2024
Power consumption in Ukraine growing due to cold weather, increasing risk of accidents – PM

Power consumption in Ukraine growing due to cold weather, increasing risk of accidents – PM

09:58 09.01.2024
Power system shows resilience for operating in frosty conditions – head of Ukrenergo

Power system shows resilience for operating in frosty conditions – head of Ukrenergo

20:17 08.01.2024
Elementum Energy wind turbine in southern Ukraine destroyed as result of drone attack – company

Elementum Energy wind turbine in southern Ukraine destroyed as result of drone attack – company

18:43 08.01.2024
DTEK Energy puts into operation all 26 coal longwalls planned for 2023

DTEK Energy puts into operation all 26 coal longwalls planned for 2023

18:39 08.01.2024
Electricity consumption growing rapidly, threatens with technological disruptions in energy system - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption growing rapidly, threatens with technological disruptions in energy system - Ukrenergo

16:01 08.01.2024
Ukrnafta jointly with city council installs 30 kW solar plant worth almost UAH 2 mln at Boryslav hospital in Lviv region

Ukrnafta jointly with city council installs 30 kW solar plant worth almost UAH 2 mln at Boryslav hospital in Lviv region

16:21 05.01.2024
DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline TPP

DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline TPP

14:40 04.01.2024
Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky damages Ukrenergo, regional power suppliers' facilities, fatalities, casualties reported – Ministry of Energy

Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky damages Ukrenergo, regional power suppliers' facilities, fatalities, casualties reported – Ministry of Energy

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

Cabinet withdraws draft law on mobilization

Zelenskyy: Resilience of Ukrainians needs not only weapons and finances, it also needs political support of partners

Latvia to supply Ukraine with helicopters, artillery, shells and missiles

LATEST

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

Cabinet withdraws draft law on mobilization

Zelenskyy: Resilience of Ukrainians needs not only weapons and finances, it also needs political support of partners

Latvia to supply Ukraine with helicopters, artillery, shells and missiles

AFU General Staff: Four areas with enemy manpower, equipment, control center, ammunition depot hit during day

PGO has first evidence of Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine – Kostin

Umerov: Our team already preparing new version of draft law on mobilization, taking into account all proposals

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

AD
AD
AD
AD