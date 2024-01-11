NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) exposed the scheme of United Energy LLC taking over the electricity of Ukrenergo and laundering the funds received from its sale, because of which the damage to Ukrenergo exceeded UAH 716 million.

As the NABU described the situation on Telegram, in March 2022, United Energy purchased electricity from Ukrenergo for more than UAH 716 million. Subsequently, the electricity was sold to real market participants, and the proceeds were transferred to the accounts of a controlled foreign company. The NABU claims that Ukrenergo never received money for the supplied electricity, and the company was also refused to repay the debt by the guarantor bank.

“Currently, suspicion has been reported to four persons: the organizer of the scheme, the director of the Ukrenergo department, the head of the board of a commercial bank and the director of a private company,” the report says.

The NABU also added that funds in the amount of more than UAH 700 million on the accounts of companies involved in the scheme were seized.

At the same time, the bureau draws attention to the fact that, despite the existing debt of United Energy to Ukrenergo, the head of its relevant department did not stop the sale of electricity, and the decision to issue a guarantee was made by the head of the bank’s board alone and in violation of the procedure.

As Ukrenergo clarified for the Energy Reform online portal, the matter concerns a former employee of the company who has not worked for it for more than a year.