Facts

11:50 10.01.2024

Ex-Deputy Minister of Defense Shapovalov notified of new suspicions of embezzlement of almost UAH 950 mln

3 min read
Ex-Deputy Minister of Defense Shapovalov notified of new suspicions of embezzlement of almost UAH 950 mln

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) notified the former Deputy Minister of Defense and the head of the department of the Ministry of Defense of embezzlement of almost UAH 950 million, the SBI reports.

"SBI employees, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, reported a new suspicion to the ex-Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the former head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense and the former head of the clothing support department of the Central Directorate for Development and Support of Material Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and embezzlement of almost UAH 950 million of public funds," the Bureau said in a report on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the SBI, in 2022, an agreement was concluded between the Ministry of Defense and an Eastern European company for the supply of a large batch of body armor.

"The products, according to the conclusions of forensic ballistic and commodity examinations, did not allow them to be used by military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their intended purpose due to non-compliance with standards. This endangered the life and health of our soldiers on the front line," the Bureau said.

The Bureau said that as a result of the purchase of low-quality products, the state's losses reached almost UAH 950 million.

All three defendants were informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 Article 114-1 (obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), Part 5 of Article 191 (embezzlement of someone else's property through abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Procedural management is performed by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Military and Defense Sphere of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The report does not indicate the name of the suspected former deputy minister; this concerns Viacheslav Shapovalov.

As reported, Shapovalov was fired in connection with a scandal surrounding the purchase of food for military personnel.

On February 1, 2023, the SBI notified him of suspicion of purchasing food and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at inflated prices. According to the SBI, the official not only knew about the supply of low-quality products, but also "put pressure on his subordinates to accept low-quality products into military warehouses and organize repeated laboratory tests of armor plates that did not pass the initial tests." At the same time, he ignored the appeal of the Command of the Logistics Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces about the need to ensure proper acceptance control of product quality.

On November 6, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for embezzlement of almost UAH 1 billion when purchasing winter military uniforms.

Tags: #sbi #shapovalov

MORE ABOUT

12:28 14.12.2023
SBI searches office, villa in Spain of ex-military commissar of Odesa, property seized

SBI searches office, villa in Spain of ex-military commissar of Odesa, property seized

19:43 23.11.2023
Court rules to seize property of Dubinsky, his mother, ex-wife

Court rules to seize property of Dubinsky, his mother, ex-wife

17:36 09.11.2023
SBI reports suspicion to officer from apparatus of AFU Commander-in-Chief who presented Chastiakov with grenades

SBI reports suspicion to officer from apparatus of AFU Commander-in-Chief who presented Chastiakov with grenades

17:44 16.10.2023
SBI notifies Yanukovych-era SBU leadership, 20 Russia's FSB officers of suspicion under Maidan cases

SBI notifies Yanukovych-era SBU leadership, 20 Russia's FSB officers of suspicion under Maidan cases

12:37 04.10.2023
SBI completes investigation into shooting of Heavenly Hundred Heroes: Yanukovych, entire security bloc to appear in court

SBI completes investigation into shooting of Heavenly Hundred Heroes: Yanukovych, entire security bloc to appear in court

12:49 29.09.2023
SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

13:44 15.09.2023
Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

12:17 26.07.2023
SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

17:27 12.06.2023
SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

12:58 08.06.2023
SBI detains top management, owners of concern supplied components for Russia's military-industrial complex; among detainees is ex-MP of Party of Regions

SBI detains top management, owners of concern supplied components for Russia's military-industrial complex; among detainees is ex-MP of Party of Regions

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

More than 1,900 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Rada appoints Pischanska head of Accounting Chamber

LATEST

Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Air defense systems are what we lack most

Logistical needs of AFU should be provided by Ukrainian manufacturers – Zhumadilov

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

More than 1,900 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Rada appoints Pischanska head of Accounting Chamber

Yermak: We won’t stop working on return of heroes from captivity

Zelenskyy visiting Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

AD
AD
AD
AD