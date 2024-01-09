Enemy UAVs attack House of Culture in Sumy region, info about victims being clarified – local authorities

Russian occupiers sent two attack UAVs of Shahed type to the village of Krasnopillia community, Sumy region, as a result of the attack, a hit was recorded at the local House of Culture, information about the victims is being clarified, the regional military administration said.

