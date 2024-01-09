Facts

20:33 09.01.2024

Enemy UAVs attack House of Culture in Sumy region, info about victims being clarified – local authorities

Russian occupiers sent two attack UAVs of Shahed type to the village of Krasnopillia community, Sumy region, as a result of the attack, a hit was recorded at the local House of Culture, information about the victims is being clarified, the regional military administration said.

"This evening, the enemy once again attacked the border area of Sumy region. The Russians sent two UAVs of the Shahed type to the village of Krasnopillia community. They hit the local House of Culture. Households and power grids were damaged. All necessary services are working on the spot. Information about the victims is being clarified," the administration said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

