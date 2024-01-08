Facts

12:55 08.01.2024

Number of casualties of missile attack in Novomoskovsk increases to 27 people – local authorities

1 min read
Number of casualties of missile attack in Novomoskovsk increases to 27 people – local authorities

The number of casualties of a missile attack in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk region, has increased to 27 people, 11 wounded were hospitalized, including four children, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"According to updated data, there are 27 victims in Novomoskovsk due to the missile strike. Some 11 remain in the health facility, including four children," Lysak said in his Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, as a result of the shelling in Kryvy Rih and the region, four people were injured, one person was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

Previously, it was known about 24 victims in Novomoskovsk.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region

