19:22 06.01.2024

Zelenskyy: West's decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be fair and legitimate

Zelenskyy: West's decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be fair and legitimate

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to "move quickly" on relevant legal frameworks to use frozen Russian assets and to "achieve tangible progress" in this matter in 2024.

"Russian assets currently frozen abroad total around $300 billion. They must be put to use in support of Ukraine. This is a historic opportunity to make the terrorist state pay for its terror. The Russian elite and leadership do not care about human lives, but they do care about money above all else," Zelenskyy wrote on the X social network on Saturday.

Zelenskyy believes that "for them, losing assets will be the most painful loss. They will sense the true strength of the international community and see that the world is stronger than terror."

"The decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be an entirely just and legitimate response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. It will send the right message to all would-be aggressors around the world: attacking another state does not pay off; it makes the aggressor pay," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

"I encourage partners to move quickly on relevant legal frameworks. This year, we must achieve tangible progress toward using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. We firmly rely on G7 leadership on this matter," the President of Ukraine concluded.

