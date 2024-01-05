Facts

17:58 05.01.2024

Umerov after talk with his Norwegian colleague: Ukraine, Norway to develop cooperation in defense industry

1 min read
Umerov after talk with his Norwegian colleague: Ukraine, Norway to develop cooperation in defense industry

The situation on the battlefield and the latest massive Russian air attack on Ukrainian settlements were discussed by phone by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

"Discussed with Norway's Minister of Defence, Bjørn Arild Gram the developments on the frontlines as well as russia's recent massive combined air attack on Ukraine. Grateful for Norway's contribution to strengthening our air defence and fostering the Maritime Capabilities Coalition. Ukraine and Norway will promote defence industry cooperation," Umerov said on Facebook on Friday.

Tags: #norwegia #umerov

MORE ABOUT

14:41 05.01.2024
Umerov reports on ‘productive’ talk with Polish Defense Minister, invites him to visit Kyiv

Umerov reports on ‘productive’ talk with Polish Defense Minister, invites him to visit Kyiv

15:51 02.01.2024
Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

15:49 25.12.2023
Umerov: Our goal to provide AFU with maximum number of drones

Umerov: Our goal to provide AFU with maximum number of drones

12:42 22.12.2023
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, USA discuss priorities of security assistance

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, USA discuss priorities of security assistance

14:50 19.12.2023
Umerov at meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State: Ukraine ready to invest in joint defense ventures

Umerov at meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State: Ukraine ready to invest in joint defense ventures

15:47 16.12.2023
Umerov calls on local authorities to provide greater assistance in mobilization work

Umerov calls on local authorities to provide greater assistance in mobilization work

15:42 15.12.2023
Umerov invites Turkey to join Maritime Coalition to strengthen security in Black Sea

Umerov invites Turkey to join Maritime Coalition to strengthen security in Black Sea

19:19 12.12.2023
Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

11:53 12.12.2023
Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

18:06 11.12.2023
Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate's special forces conduct operation in Russia's Belgorod region, occupiers sustain losses

Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

LATEST

Ukraine should stick to standards agreed with partners in bill on BES reform – Stefanchuk

Stefanchuk on Bezuhla's 'criticism' of Zaluzhny: Enemy to certainly take advantage of any of our infighting

UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate's special forces conduct operation in Russia's Belgorod region, occupiers sustain losses

Stefanchuk on mobilization bill: It has every prospect of going straight to voting hall as soon as it's ready at committee level

Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

URCS opens salt room in Korets, Rivne region

AFU Air Forces cannot yet confirm use of missiles from DPRK by Russia to attack Ukraine

Lviv announces competition for design of Memorial complex of war graves of Heroes of Ukraine

DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline thermal power plant

AD
AD
AD
AD