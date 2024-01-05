Umerov after talk with his Norwegian colleague: Ukraine, Norway to develop cooperation in defense industry

The situation on the battlefield and the latest massive Russian air attack on Ukrainian settlements were discussed by phone by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

"Discussed with Norway's Minister of Defence, Bjørn Arild Gram the developments on the frontlines as well as russia's recent massive combined air attack on Ukraine. Grateful for Norway's contribution to strengthening our air defence and fostering the Maritime Capabilities Coalition. Ukraine and Norway will promote defence industry cooperation," Umerov said on Facebook on Friday.