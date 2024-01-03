The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says that Putin's United Russia party has acquired its own private army – the so-called Española private military company (PMC).

As reported on the intelligence website, this terrorist formation was previously part of the so-called Vostok battalion as a volunteer unit of Russian football hooligans.

It is noted that from 2023, Putin's party members received Española PMC at their disposal – the terrorist unit declared the status of a so-called, and active recruitment began and continues with money from United Russia.

"The Española PMC recruits the so-called football ultras, Russian radicals of all stripes, in particular sympathizers of Nazi ideology, as well as ordinary civilians from the impoverished 'subjects' of Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – the latter are used in 'meat' operation assaults to create the status of a 'combat unit,'" the intelligence said.

At recruiting points that operate in the occupied Ukrainian territories, volunteers are promised RUB 220,000 a month for direct participation in hostilities against Ukraine. The contract is for at least six months.

According to the Intelligence Agency, "people are also lured into dying for Moscow with 'insurance payments:' RUB 1 million for a minor injury; RUB 2 million for moderate injury; RUB 3 million for serious injury; RUB 5 million for death.

"The Russians do not take the dead and seriously wounded from among the recruited 'cannon fodder' from the battlefield, they register them as 'missing in action' so as not to pay relatives rubles for the breadwinner sent by Moscow to die," the intelligence said.