Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

Ten out of 10 enemy Dagger missiles (also known as Kinzhal missiles) were shot down by the Ukrainian military using the Patriot air defense system. This is a record, said Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and called on partners to provide the country with more systems and ammunition for them.

“Today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine downed 10 out of 10 Russian Kinzhal Kh-47M2 aeroballistic missiles with the help of the Patriot AD system. This is a record. If the missiles hit their targets, the consequences would be catastrophic,” he said on X (Twitter) Tuesday.

Zaluzhny thanked the partners for the air defense systems provided.

“Thanks to the partners for AD. There is no reason to believe that the enemy will stop here. Therefore, we need more systems and munition for them,” the Commander-in-Chief said.