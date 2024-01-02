Facts

16:36 02.01.2024

Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

1 min read
Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

Ten out of 10 enemy Dagger missiles (also known as Kinzhal missiles) were shot down by the Ukrainian military using the Patriot air defense system. This is a record, said Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and called on partners to provide the country with more systems and ammunition for them.

“Today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine downed 10 out of 10 Russian Kinzhal Kh-47M2 aeroballistic missiles with the help of the Patriot AD system. This is a record. If the missiles hit their targets, the consequences would be catastrophic,” he said on X (Twitter) Tuesday.

Zaluzhny thanked the partners for the air defense systems provided.

“Thanks to the partners for AD. There is no reason to believe that the enemy will stop here. Therefore, we need more systems and munition for them,” the Commander-in-Chief said.

Tags: #patriot #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

13:36 01.01.2024
Zaluzhny congratulates servicemen: Coming year 2024 not to be easy, struggle for freedom and future of our children continues

Zaluzhny congratulates servicemen: Coming year 2024 not to be easy, struggle for freedom and future of our children continues

12:20 29.12.2023
Enemy uses 158 means of air attack against Ukraine, 27 Shaheds, 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles shot down - Zaluzhny

Enemy uses 158 means of air attack against Ukraine, 27 Shaheds, 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles shot down - Zaluzhny

20:36 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

20:24 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

20:20 26.12.2023
AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

19:27 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

18:03 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

16:14 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

15:44 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

15:29 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

AD

HOT NEWS

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

UN Coordinator for Ukraine Brown: I reiterate our commitment to keep supporting people of Ukraine

One child killed, seven more injured as result of enemy shelling on Jan 1-2 – PGO

UK Ambassador after Russian attack: This only strengthens Ukrainians' resolve to defend their land and freedom

LATEST

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

URCS volunteers helping rescuers of Emergency Service, victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

President of Lithuania: Ukrainians do wonders with western air defense, but they need more

President of Estonia: Russia's attack a crime against humanity, partners must switch into new gear in support for Ukraine

UN Coordinator for Ukraine Brown: I reiterate our commitment to keep supporting people of Ukraine

One child killed, seven more injured as result of enemy shelling on Jan 1-2 – PGO

UK Ambassador after Russian attack: This only strengthens Ukrainians' resolve to defend their land and freedom

Council of Europe Secretary General condemns new massive Russian attack on Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD