Charges brought against Chervinsky for attempt to seize $100,000 while pretending to be SFS official

Charges have been brough against a Ukrainian citizen who pretended to be an official of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) and attempted to seize another person's property on an especially large scale though fraud committed by prior conspiracy with a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"In July 2020, the suspect, pretending to be an influential official of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, together with other persons, tried to seize an entrepreneur's assets in the amount of $100,000. He promised to settle an issue of returning a seized batch of tobacco products to the entrepreneur after handing over the assets to officials of the State Fiscal Service and the State Tax Service of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said on its website on Thursday.

The investigation is underway. It is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

A law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine that it is about Roman Chervinsky, the officer of the Special Operations Forces, who is a defendant in the case on Russia's attack on an airfield in the vicinity of Kropyvnytsky. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating into a missile strike against the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region in July 2022, which happened because of deliberate actions of individual servicemen.