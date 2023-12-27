AFU remain leader in rating of Ukrainians' trust in public institutions

Among state-owned and public institutions, Ukrainians most trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), volunteer units and volunteer organizations, according to the results of a poll conducted by Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Razumkov Center sociological service from December 8 to 15, 2023.

"Most often, trust is expressed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (94% of respondents trust them), volunteer units (89%), volunteer organizations (86%), the State Emergency Service (83%), the National Guard of Ukraine (82%), the Ministry Defense of Ukraine (73%), State Border Guard Service (72%)," according to the poll results.

The 50% mark was also exceeded by the level of trust in the State Security Service of Ukraine (71%), the President of Ukraine (68%), the church (63%), public organizations (63%), the National Police of Ukraine (58%), the mayor of the city (town, village) in which the respondent lives (53%), and the National Bank of Ukraine (51%).

Trust is more often expressed than distrust in the Ukrainian media (48% and 43%, respectively), the council of the city (town, village) in which the respondent lives (47% and 41%, respectively), and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights (43% and 31%, respectively).

The majority of respondents express distrust of political parties (76% do not trust), the state apparatus (officials) (73%), the courts (judicial system as a whole) (72%), the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (66%), the government of Ukraine (63%), prosecutor's office (62%), commercial banks (58%), Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (52%), National Agency on Corruption Prevention (51%), National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (51%).

Distrust is more often expressed than trust in trade unions (46.5% do not trust them, while 25% trust them).

The face-to-face survey was conducted in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi regions and the city of Kyiv (in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions – only in those territories that are controlled by the government of Ukraine and in which hostilities are not ongoing).

The poll was conducted using a stratified multi-stage sample using random sampling at the first stages of sampling and a quota method for selecting respondents at the final stage (when respondents were selected according to gender and age quotas). The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement).

Some 2,019 respondents aged 18 years and over were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic deviations in the sample may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.