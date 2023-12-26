Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

The removal of the notion "partially fit" from the new bill on mobilization will make it possible to understand "if there is sense in using further such notions as person with disability of the second group and person with disability of the third group," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"In the bill [amending some legal acts of Ukraine to improve certain issues of mobilization, military records and military service] we agreed that we should keep two notions in our legislation: a fit for military service person and an unfit for military service person. When we get rid of the notion "partially fit," we will, respectively, give an answer to the fit-unfit question. […] We will understand whether there is sense in using further such notions as person with disability of the second group and person with disability of the third group," he said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

Zaluzhny also highlighted that it is not disability but the military medical commission that decides on fitness for military service.