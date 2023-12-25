Facts

11:44 25.12.2023

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet maintains limited naval presence in Sevastopol, chemical weapons used against AFU

2 min read
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet maintains limited naval presence in Sevastopol, chemical weapons used against AFU

While Russian forces have moved the bulk of Black Sea Fleet (BSF) assets away from occupied Sevastopol, the BSF maintains a limited naval presence in Sevastopol, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note.

With reference to the published satellite images from December 20, it is reported that two Ropucha-class landing ships, one Krivak-class frigate, and the Matros Koshka bulk carrier remain at the otherwise empty BSF frigate pier in southern Sevastopol. “It appears that Russian forces have rebuilt many of the defenses at the entrance of Sevastopol Harbor following a powerful Black Sea cyclone at the end of November,” the message reads.

The satellite imagery additionally shows that one Ropucha-class landing ship, one Natya-class minesweeper, one Alexandrit-class minesweeper, and the Ivan Khurs Ivanov-class intelligence ship remain at the pier at Pivdenna Bay, but that the submarine pen is empty. The satellite imagery confirms the absence of several major BSF naval assets, including specialized Kalibr cruise missile carriers, from the docks at Sevastopol, which supports ISW's assessment that Russia has moved many major BSF assets out of Sevastopol to Novorossiysk on an enduring basis.

At the same time, it does not appear to be undergoing renovations following a massive Ukrainian strike on the headquarters on September 22.

The ISW report that Russia's Black Sea Fleet's 810th Naval Infantry Brigade confirmed that it is deliberately using chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces in an apparent violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a party.

“The 810th Naval Infantry Brigade published a long post to its Telegram channel on December 22 detailing a ‘radical change in tactics’ that the brigade is using against Ukrainian forces in Krynky (on the eastern bank of Kherson region). The post claimed that elements of the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade rotated into the Krynky area and are applying the new tactic of ‘dropping K-51 grenades from drones’ onto Ukrainian positions to smoke Ukrainian forces out of their positions and expose them to fire from various arms. “K-51 aerosol grenades are filled with irritant CS gas (2-Chlorobenzalmalononitrile), a type of tear gas used for riot control (also known as a Riot Control Agent [RCA]),” the message reads.

ISW previously observed that Russian forces used K-51 grenades against Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region in November 2022.

 

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

13:45 23.12.2023
Ukraine will most likely receive first batch of F-16 fighters by late 2023 – ISW

Ukraine will most likely receive first batch of F-16 fighters by late 2023 – ISW

15:48 16.12.2023
Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

19:18 15.12.2023
Helping Ukraine keep lines where they’re through continuous Western military support far more advantageous, cheaper for USA than allowing Ukraine to lose

Helping Ukraine keep lines where they’re through continuous Western military support far more advantageous, cheaper for USA than allowing Ukraine to lose

15:53 12.12.2023
Russia using its presidential elections in 2024 to legitimize occupation of Ukrainian regions– ISW

Russia using its presidential elections in 2024 to legitimize occupation of Ukrainian regions– ISW

17:36 11.12.2023
AFU holding positions on left bank of Kherson region – ISW

AFU holding positions on left bank of Kherson region – ISW

16:33 06.12.2023
Ukrainian forces launch successful drone strikes against Russian military installations in occupied Crimea – ISW

Ukrainian forces launch successful drone strikes against Russian military installations in occupied Crimea – ISW

16:02 04.12.2023
Poor weather conditions continue to slow pace of operations across entire frontline – ISW

Poor weather conditions continue to slow pace of operations across entire frontline – ISW

16:09 14.11.2023
AFU carry out attacks with tanks north of Verbove in Melitopol direction – ISW

AFU carry out attacks with tanks north of Verbove in Melitopol direction – ISW

18:56 09.11.2023
Ukrainian partisans, military intelligence liquidate prominent LPR official – ISW

Ukrainian partisans, military intelligence liquidate prominent LPR official – ISW

15:19 07.11.2023
Russians increase missile production more rapidly than previous forecasts suggest – ISW

Russians increase missile production more rapidly than previous forecasts suggest – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

We’s ll talk with Orban about wide range of our relations – Zhovkva

Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

LATEST

Kyiv region buys 500 FPV drones for 72nd mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians

Umerov: Our goal to provide AFU with maximum number of drones

Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine – Defense Ministry

General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

About 4,000 foster children remain in occupied territory or deported to Russian territory – Reintegration Ministry

We’s ll talk with Orban about wide range of our relations – Zhovkva

Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

Another Russian Su-34 eliminated – Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD